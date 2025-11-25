 NBCC Bags ₹3,000 Crore Order From Nagpur Development Authority To Spearhead First Phase Of Immense Township Project
State-owned NBCC Ltd bagged a Rs 3,000 crore order from the Nagpur development authority to build the first phase of a large township project.The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 8, 2025.NBCC has been appointed as the Executing and Implementing Agency as well as the Project Management Consultant (PMC).

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly Rs 3,000 crore order from Nagpur development authority to build the first phase of a large township project.In a statement on Monday, the company said it has signed an agreement with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to build a 1,710-acre township project, Naveen Nagpur Project.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 8, 2025.NBCC has been appointed as the Executing and Implementing Agency as well as the Project Management Consultant (PMC)."The first phase of the project is valued at an estimated Rs 2,966 crore and marks the beginning of one of the largest planned urban development initiatives in the region," NBCC said.NBCC is into PMC and real estate businesses. 

