'Narayan Murthy Is Being Misunderstood': Netizens React To Tech Mogul's Comparison Between India & China

Narayana Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, apart from being the trailblazer of the Indian tech business, is also a constant source of opinion on the tech and economic paradigm of the country.

His comments on a 70-hour work regime, sparked a debate and division of opinions on the matter.

Recently, while speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Murthy was asked a question about India and its comparison with China. Murthy replied by saying that China is far ahead and India has a long way to go before it attains the same level of success. Murthy even compared the GDPs of the countries.

According to him, China's economy is six times as large as the Indian economy.

Netizens have now taken notice of this and have reacted to this comment from the Infosys founder. Some agreed with his comment on the matter. One of the users on social media platform X said, "I think Narayan Murthy is being misunderstood. He is right about China, which is far ahead of India."

amazing jealousy! @TVMohandasPai #NarayanaMurthy @NandanNilekani are being called just technicians and not visionaries! I am a beneficiary -as a shareholder. I wonder what makes people say such stupid things. If you could have achieved more than them, go and F...do it. I have… — Subramoney.com (@pvsubramanyam) July 30, 2024

The user further added, "Narayan Murthy did what he could. Cant blame him for what we as a nation failed to do. Too much democracy in India will ensure we never catch up with China."

Another user commented on the matter and said, "Agreed. Narayan Murthy gets unjustified amount of hate in Indian social media. Even I don’t agree with him on several issues like 70 hour work week, but that doesn’t mean it is okay to abuse him."

In India we have a problem. People who are successful in one field for whatever reason start pontificating on everything. Narayanmurthy is overrated not to speak of Raga https://t.co/FcfVfDAomf — Pawan Kumar Gupta (@pawangupt) July 31, 2024

Narayan Murthy wants us to compete with China in terms of manufacturing to become world class which is a fair ask but Infosys still can’t deliver a world class Income Tax portal.



Maybe he needs to work 140 hours per week. — Varun Uppal (@iVarunUppal) July 30, 2024

Another user called Murthy overrated. Another user took aim at Infosys and the Income Tax Portal that's maintained by the IT giant. This issue has become a staple of regular discourse in the country. The user said,"Narayan Murthy wants us to compete with China in terms of manufacturing to become world class which is a fair ask but Infosys still can’t deliver a world class Income Tax portal."

Murthy, in his comments, also added that usage of words like hub and superpower especially in the manufacturing sector should be thought put and one should be cautious before making ambitious claims.