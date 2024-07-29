 Can India Compete With China? Infosys's Narayan Murthy Had This To Say
Can India Compete With China? Infosys's Narayan Murthy Had This To Say

G R Mukesh Updated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Sudha Murty with husband Narayan Murthy

The desire to be one of the biggest economies and become a global superpower has overpowered and shrouded the imagination of many in India over the past few years.

China Far Ahead Of India

Many have espoused this, and the larger populace has worked towards this goal of becoming a USD 5 and sometimes USD 10 trillion dollar economy.

Murthy issued some level of doubt over India's ability to becoming a global superpower and he cautioned about the larger use of terms like Hub and global leader, as Murthy believes that India is behind and China is far ahead in the race. China is far more established entity, compared to India.

At the event, Murthy made some interesting comments. One of the comments that he made was regarding India's course towards becoming a Superpower.

Murthy issued some level of doubt over India's ability to become a global superpower and he cautioned about the larger use of terms like Hub and global leader, as Murthy believes that India is behind and China is far ahead in the race. China is far more established entity, compared to India.

The prime focus of his statement was matching China's manufacturing capabilities, which according to Murthy are far more sophisticated.

. According to him, it would be too audacious to compare China's manufacturing capabilities.

China's Economy 6-Times Larger

According to him, China has already become the factory of the world. Murthy went on to add that a significant amount of things in various establishments in other countries are manufactured in China. According to him, it would be too audacious to compare China's manufacturing capabilities.

He also sighted the fact, that China's economic prowess is far greater than that of India.

China's economy, as he claimed is 6 times that of India. China's GDP is estimated to be right behind the US at around USD 17 trillion, compared to India's GDP, which is above or around USD 3 trillion.

Murthy also stressed and therefore touched upon various other aspects, including the advent of artificial intelligence and its impact of it on labour. According to him, the creativity of human beings will only open more avenues.

