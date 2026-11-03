NALCO Q2 FY27 Results Deliver Strong Earnings Growth, Net Profit Surges 28% To ₹1,835 Crore As Total Income Climbs 26% To ₹5,419 Crore

NALCO |

Mumbai: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) reported a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,835 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹1,433 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The state-owned aluminium producer's total income from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹5,419 crore during the quarter, against ₹4,292 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing.

Q2 FY27 Profit Rises 28%

NALCO recorded an increase of ₹402 crore in quarterly net profit compared with the corresponding period last year. Total income from operations rose by ₹1,127 crore year-on-year. The company's board approved the unaudited financial results at its meeting held in New Delhi on November 2, 2026.

H1 FY27 Profit Jumps 54% To ₹3,837 Crore

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, NALCO reported its highest-ever half-yearly financial performance since inception. Net profit increased 54 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,837 crore, while total income rose 33 per cent to ₹11,143 crore from ₹8,374 crore in the corresponding period of FY26. EBITDA increased 50 per cent to ₹5,539 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 55 per cent to ₹5,160 crore. The company stated that its H1 revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT reached record levels.

Aluminium Production Hits Half-Yearly Record

On the operational front, NALCO achieved its highest-ever first-half aluminium cast metal production of 2.35 lakh tonnes. The company also recorded its highest-ever cumulative domestic sales of alumina and aluminium during H1 FY27.

NALCO Announces ₹4.50 Interim Dividend

NALCO announced an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share, representing 90 per cent of the face value of ₹5 per share. The total dividend payout amounts to ₹826.48 crore for FY27.

Management Highlights Operational Efficiency

Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh attributed the company's performance to operational efficiency, strong production performance, favourable market conditions and prudent marketing strategies. He also highlighted the advanced commissioning stage of the fifth stream expansion at the alumina refinery and progress on groundwork for the proposed 0.5 MTPA brownfield smelter expansion at Angul, Odisha.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.