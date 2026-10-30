Census 2027 Dates Announced In New Delhi, Door-To-Door Survey From January 25; Online Self-Enumeration Starts January 10 | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified the schedule for the long-awaited Census of India 2027.

According to the official notification issued on October 30, 2026, the house-to-house population enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, across most states and Union Territories.

“Census in poll-bound states, Goa, UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur to be conducted later,” a government notification said.

2027 Census will be conducted nationwide from January 25 to February 28, excluding snow-bound states and states holding elections. Self-enumeration will be available from January 10 to 24, with March 1, 2027, set as the reference date. A revisional round will follow from March 1 to 5 — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

Certain States And Regions Excluded

The notification, issued by the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Census Act, 1948, excludes certain areas for the time being.

These include the state of Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the Union Territory of Ladakh, the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Online Self-Enumeration Begins January 10

Citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through an online portal from January 10 to January 24, 2027, just before the start of the house-to-house enumeration.

A revisional round will be held from March 1 to March 5, 2027, to verify and correct the recorded information. The reference date for the census has been fixed as 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

First Census Since 2011

The last census in India was conducted in 2011.

The subsequent census planned for 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained pending since then.

The upcoming exercise is expected to provide updated demographic data after a gap of 16 years, which will be crucial for policy planning, resource allocation and welfare schemes.

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Reasons For Delayed Enumeration

Officials noted that snow-bound regions face accessibility challenges during winter, while states heading for elections require the administrative machinery to focus on the electoral process.

Alternative dates for the exempted areas will be announced separately. The census will cover population enumeration and is expected to form the basis for future administrative and developmental decisions.

Digital And Door-To-Door Enumeration

The government has emphasised that the process will be conducted with the participation of citizens through both digital self-enumeration and traditional door-to-door surveys by census personnel.

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