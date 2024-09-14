Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 75,000 Applications For Online Lottery

MHADA | File Photo

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced that it has received 75,571 applications, while around 55,000 applications have been submitted along with the earnest money deposit.

The computerised lottery draw is scheduled for October 8, 2024. For applicants using RTGS/NEFT to pay the earnest money, the deadline is September 19, within the operational hours of their respective banks. Additionally, the provisional list of applications will be

published on MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in on September 27, 2024, at 6 pm.

Any objections or claims can be submitted online until 12 midmight on September 29, 2024. The final list of accepted applications will be posted on the same website at 6 pm on October 3, 2024. The online process commenced on August 9.

Read Also Mumbai: MHADA To Host Live Webinar On August 19 To Guide Applicants For Upcoming Housing Lottery

For this year’s lottery, 359 units are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 units for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 768 units for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 276 units for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

MHADA's Mumbai Board is offering a mix of 1,327 units constructed by the authority and 370 units obtained from developers under redevelopment projects governed by DCR 33(5), 33(7), and 58. Additionally, 333 units from previous lotteries are also included.

Read Also Mumbai: MHADA To Host Live Webinar On August 19 To Guide Applicants For Upcoming Housing Lottery

MHADA has emphasized that it has not appointed any representatives, consultants, or property agents for the sale of these homes. Applicants are urged not to engage with any unauthorized individuals claiming to represent MHADA, as the authority will not be responsible for any fraudulent transactions.