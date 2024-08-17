 Mumbai: MHADA To Host Live Webinar On August 19 To Guide Applicants For Upcoming Housing Lottery
This initiative is designed to provide clear, step-by-step instructions to ensure a seamless and straightforward experience for all participants. The online registration for the sale of 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai commenced on August 9, 2024.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a unit of MHADA, has organised a live webinar on August 19, 2024, at 12 noon, aimed at guiding applicants through the online application process for its upcoming housing lottery.

The online registration for the sale of 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai commenced on August 9, 2024. Applicants can submit their applications via MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in or through the mobile application.

As the entire lottery process is conducted online, MHADA has organized this webinar to address any queries and offer comprehensive guidance to applicants.

Those who have previously registered, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to join the live session by visiting https://youtube.com/live/asSycqY6Dvc?feature=share. The webinar link has also been provided to registered applicants via SMS and is available on MHADA’s website https://mhada.gov.in.

Additionally, the webinar will be streamed live on MHADA’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page @mhadaofficial. Senior officers including Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing) of the Mumbai Board Rajendra Gaikwad, Chief Information and Communication Technology Officer Savita Bodke and Information and Communication Technology Officer Sandeep Bodele will address to the queries of the aspiring lottery applicants and provide detailed insights into the application process.

MHADA has appealed to all the interested applicants to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure a smooth and successful participation in the upcoming housing lottery.

