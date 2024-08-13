MHADA Lottery: Housing Board Receives 2,513 Applications Till August 13 Afternoon | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has received 2,513 applications for 2,030 apartments for which the lottery was announced recently. The apartments are situated in various areas such as Pahadi in Goregaon, Antop Hill in Wadala, Kopri in Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and Shivdham Complex in Malad.

The online registration and application process for the lottery began at 12 pm on August 9, 2024 and till 1.38 pm on August 13, the Board has received good response from prospective buyers along with earnest money deposit (EMD).

“We have received an overwhelming response from people for the lottery. While EMD of Rs 25,590 has been received in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, Rs 50,590 has been received in the Low Income Group (LIG), Rs 1 lakh in the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Rs 1.5 lakh in the Higher Income Group (HIG) categories,” sources from MHADA said.

In the EMD paid by the people, Rs 590 is form fee which is non-refundable while the remaining EMD amount is refundable. The deadline for submitting online applications is 3 pm on September 4, 2024 and the acceptance of the online deposit amount will be done till 11:59 pm.

The provisional list of received applications will be published by 6 pm on September 9. Objections and claims regarding the provisional list can be submitted online until 12 pm on September 9 and the final list of accepted applications will be published by 6 pm on September 11. The computerized draw for the lottery will be held at 11 am on September 13, 2024, the location of which will be announced soon.

The registration, application, and payment process will be available on MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in. To participate in the housing lottery, the annual family income limit is up to Rs 6 lakh for the EWS, up to Rs 9 lakh for LIG, up to Rs 12 lakh for MIG and above Rs 12 lakh for HIG where there is no upper limit. Individuals from the EWS can apply for houses both in the EWS and LIG categories while those from LIG can apply for both LIG and MIG categories. Similarly, Individuals from MIG can apply for both MIG and HIG categories while those from HIG can only apply for the HIG category.