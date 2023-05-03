Mumbai: Ex-Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury reportedly buys ₹63 crore flat in Worli

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury |

Registrations for new housing units have gone down by 15 per cent, but the stamp duty collection has surged at a similar rate in Mumbai. This gap sheds light on how high-end properties are selling more in the maximum city, as CEOs and celebrities flock to plush localities such as Malabar Hill, Worli and BKC.

After the Damani family's Rs 12,00 crore real estate deal and Niraj Bajaj's purchase of a Rs 252 crore penthouse, former Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has reportedly spent Rs 63.34 crore on a Worli flat.

Moving into an affluent neighbourhood

According to a SquareFeatIndia report, The Ex-MP who had represented Andhra Pradesh, has bought the house jointly with her daughter Poojita, who is a filmmaker.

The deal was sealed for an apartment in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West, which is the same building where the Damanis bought 28 flats and Welspun Group's BK Goenka owns a Rs 240 crore penthouse.

The Congress leader, who has also been a union minister, will also be a neighbour to a BJP MLA from the state, who spent Rs 42.5 crore on a flat in Three Sixty West.

What does it come with?

Being women, Chowdhury and her daughter also got a 1 per cent discount on the stamp duty, and paid Rs 1.47 crore towards it.

Along with the house on the 31st floor, the mother-daughter duo will also have access to three car parking spaces.