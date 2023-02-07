IN PICS: D-Mart founder Damani's ₹1,238 crore opulent Three Sixty West flats in Worli

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
In what is perhaps the biggest property deal in the country, as many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore have been bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai
Damani and his family have paid a total of Rs 1,238 crore for 28 flats in Oberoi Realty's opulent Three Sixty West project in Worli
The total carpet area bought by one of India’s top retailers, his associates and companies amounts to 1,82,084 square feet, including 101 car parks
Three Sixty West is a project being developed by the Oberoi realty group. Tower A is designated to be a hotel and the residences will be located in Tower B
Tower A of the building includes 66 floors and 28 apartments, while Tower B has 90 floors and 256 units, including duplexes and 4 and 5 bedroom flats. Additionally, it contains two 11,036 sq ft penthouses
The project contains 4BHK and 5BHK units that has sea-view
Most of these apartments have a carpet area of of 5,000 sq ft, and cost Rs 40-50 crore on average
But the star attraction lies in the podium which is situated in between. It will accommodate restaurants and ballrooms
The buildings also houses many amenities spread across two whole levels. These include having separate zones for sports, fitness and kids activities
The seller is builder Sudhakar Shetty, who had partnered with real estate developer Vikas Oberoi to redevelop the project
