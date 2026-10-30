MSafe Equipments Reports Strong Q2 FY27: Revenue Climbs To ₹40.38 Crore, PAT Jumps To ₹8.49 Crore, Rental Business Now 52% Of Revenue

MSafe Equipments |

Mumbai: MSafe Equipments Limited announced its financial and operational performance for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2027 on 30 October 2026. The company’s revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹40.38 crore, a 53.59% increase compared to ₹26.29 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹8.49 crore from ₹5.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue reached ₹72.17 crore, marking a 47.25% year-on-year growth. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 was ₹15.60 crore, a 49.63% increase from ₹10.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin was 38.65%, a decrease of 102 basis points year-on-year, while the PAT margin increased by 25 basis points to 21.02%.

Read Also Nashik: PNB Donates Equipment To Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust During Vigilance Awareness Week

Rental Business Growth

The rental business share contributed 52% of the total revenue in Q2 FY27. Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, MSafe Equipments Limited, said the rental business expansion, higher deployment of rental assets, and operating leverage helped maintain margins despite an inflationary environment.

Capacity and Network Expansion

MSafe has expanded its warehouse network from 21 to 24 locations. The installed MS scaffolding capacity is set to increase from 9,000 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes to meet customer demand.

New Initiatives

Trial runs have commenced for the 500 TPA aluminium formwork vertical, with commercialisation targeted for December 2026. The company expects its integrated manufacturing facility to become operational by May 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.