 Garware Technical Fibres Reports Q2FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹58.6 Crore, Driven By Strong Growth In Key Businesses
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Garware Technical Fibres Reports Q2FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹58.6 Crore, Driven By Strong Growth In Key Businesses

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹58.6 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, an increase of 83.1% year-on-year. Net sales rose 33.0% to ₹462.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Garware Technical Fibres Reports Q2FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹58.6 Crore, Driven By Strong Growth In Key Businesses
Garware Technical Fibres |

Mumbai: Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.6 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, an 83.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Consolidated net sales for Q2FY27 grew by 33.0% to ₹462.6 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Garware Technical Fibres reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹123.0 crore, marking a 44.6% increase from the previous year. Consolidated net sales for the half-year rose by 32.1% to ₹945.0 crore.

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Profit Before Tax and EPS

Profit before tax for Q2FY27 increased by 66.8% to ₹76.1 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose by 86.5% to ₹6.00. For the half-year, profit before tax stood at ₹162.5 crore, a 40.0% increase, while EPS grew by 46.5% to ₹12.56.

Management Commentary

Vayu Garware, CMD, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., said the company delivered a strong operational performance with profit growing by approximately 83% compared to Q2FY26. Growth was driven by the Salmon Aquaculture, USA Sports, Geosynthetics, and Value-Added Rope businesses, along with domestic market expansion.

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Operational Challenges

Garware said the company faced inflationary pressures due to higher raw material prices and elevated freight costs in international routes during the quarter. The company addressed these challenges through price increases, procurement strategies, and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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