MP News: Seminar On Geosynthetics & Drone Technologies Concludes At IIT Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) sponsored 3-day national seminar on “Emerging Applications of Geosynthetics and Drone Technologies in Modern Construction Practices” concluded at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, witnessing enthusiastic participation from over 175 delegates from across India.

The participants included students, researchers, academicians, drone practitioners and professionals from the geosynthetics and infrastructure sectors.

The seminar was jointly organised by Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Indore, SRM University, AP, and the IGS Indore Chapter, in association with International Geosynthetic Society (India Chapter) and the Ministry of Textiles, with TechFab India as the gold sponsor.

The seminar was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Mahavir Bidasaria, chairman, Ferro Concrete Construction (India) Pvt Ltd and former president, Indian Geotechnical Society.

In his keynote inaugural address, Bidasaria highlighted the growing importance of geosynthetics and drone technologies in enabling sustainable, efficient and future-ready construction practices.

Emphasising industry–academia collaboration, he remarked “Innovation-driven research, skill development and adoption of advanced technologies such as geosynthetics and drones are essential for achieving sustainable infrastructure growth and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

In his message, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi stated “Such national-level academic engagements play a crucial role in translating research into real-world engineering solutions. IIT Indore remains committed to fostering innovation that supports sustainable infrastructure development and national missions like Viksit Bharat 2047.”