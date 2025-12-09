 MP News: Seminar On Geosynthetics & Drone Technologies Concludes At IIT Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Seminar On Geosynthetics & Drone Technologies Concludes At IIT Indore

MP News: Seminar On Geosynthetics & Drone Technologies Concludes At IIT Indore

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) sponsored 3-day national seminar on “Emerging Applications of Geosynthetics and Drone Technologies in Modern Construction Practices” concluded at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, witnessing enthusiastic participation from over 175 delegates from across India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Seminar On Geosynthetics & Drone Technologies Concludes At IIT Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) sponsored 3-day national seminar on “Emerging Applications of Geosynthetics and Drone Technologies in Modern Construction Practices” concluded at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, witnessing enthusiastic participation from over 175 delegates from across India.

The participants included students, researchers, academicians, drone practitioners and professionals from the geosynthetics and infrastructure sectors.

The seminar was jointly organised by Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Indore, SRM University, AP, and the IGS Indore Chapter, in association with International Geosynthetic Society (India Chapter) and the Ministry of Textiles, with TechFab India as the gold sponsor.

Read Also
MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s...
article-image

The seminar was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Mahavir Bidasaria, chairman, Ferro Concrete Construction (India) Pvt Ltd and former president, Indian Geotechnical Society.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

In his keynote inaugural address, Bidasaria highlighted the growing importance of geosynthetics and drone technologies in enabling sustainable, efficient and future-ready construction practices.

Emphasising industry–academia collaboration, he remarked “Innovation-driven research, skill development and adoption of advanced technologies such as geosynthetics and drones are essential for achieving sustainable infrastructure growth and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

In his message, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi stated “Such national-level academic engagements play a crucial role in translating research into real-world engineering solutions. IIT Indore remains committed to fostering innovation that supports sustainable infrastructure development and national missions like Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair