Blue Star Reports 21% Revenue Growth To ₹2930.95 Crore In Q2FY27, Net Profit Rises 25.4%

Blue Star |

Mumbai: Blue Star Ltd on Thursday announced its consolidated net profit increased by 25.4% to ₹123.91 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹98.78 crore in the previous year's same period. The company's revenue from operations rose 21.0% to ₹2930.95 crore from ₹2422.37 crore in Q2FY26.

Operating Profit

Operating profit (EBITDA excluding Other Income) for the quarter grew by 10.5% to ₹202.58 crore. This was up from ₹183.41 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Exceptional Gain

During the quarter, Blue Star recognised an exceptional gain of ₹23.02 crore from the sale of its MedTech business. This contributed to the higher net profit.

Segment Performance

Segment 1, which includes Electro-Mechanical Projects, Commercial Air Conditioning Systems, Service, and International Business, saw revenue increase by 16.3% to ₹1935.99 crore. The Unitary Products Segment recorded a revenue growth of 29.4% to ₹897.66 crore.

Professional Electronics

Revenue from the Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems Segment rose by 51.2% to ₹97.30 crore. The segment result stood at ₹23.10 crore, up from ₹6.17 crore in Q2FY26.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations was ₹6308.87 crore, a 16.7% increase over ₹5404.62 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for H1FY27 was ₹226.42 crore, compared to ₹219.60 crore in H1FY26.

Order Book and Cash Position

The carried forward order book as of September 30, 2026, marginally grew to ₹7229.22 crore, from ₹7120.44 crore as of September 30, 2025. The company ended the quarter with a net cash position of ₹289.43 crore.

Management Outlook

Vir S Advani, Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, stated that the company expects strong demand for Room ACs and significant order inflows for Data Centre MEP projects. He also noted a revival in demand across Commercial Air Conditioning and Commercial Refrigeration businesses.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.