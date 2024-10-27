MrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged Sexism

The 'Nice Guy' of the world of content creation and the medium of YouTube, MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson, appears to have walked into a controversy.

Who Is MrBeast?

The 26-year-old, with a fan following of millions, is known for doing abstruse yet engaging videos, with greater attention to production quality. Jimmy Donaldson is also hailed by some as a 'philanthropist'. He also conducts adventure games for his legions of followers.

One such game was conducted under the name 'Beast Games'. This is no ordinary event, as this upcoming series is slated to appear on Amazon. Through these games, contestants were given the opportunity to win up to USD 5 million in cash prizes.

American YouTuber "MrBeast" aka Jimmy Donaldson broke the Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to cross over a million followers on Meta's Threads. | Wikipedia

Beast Games In Court

In a concerning development emerging from these 'games', five female contestants who were part of this show have now decided to take this into their own hands. These contestants have reportedly sued MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson and the streaming giant, Amazon.

This lawsuit has made some severe allegations against Donaldson and the makers of this adventure show.

These five female plaintiffs have alleged that the maker of Beast Games discriminated. The allegations claim that the 'games' systematically nurtured a culture that is misogynistic and sexist in nature.

Precarious Conditions

In a 54-page court document submitted in a US court, it has further alleged that the participants were exploited.

These contestants where inhumanely underfed and exhausted to a point where their health and well being were in jeopardy.

Both MrBeast and Jeff Bezos's Amazon are yet to make an official comment confirming or denying the allegations.

World Of MrBeast

Donaldson is one of the most followed content creators in the world and has a following across countries, beyond languages, as his videos come with the option of audio output in multiple languages, along with subtitles.

MrBeast continues to reign as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, with a staggering 323 million subscribers, far ahead of India's T-Series. The music label has a total of 277 million subscribers.

In addition to that, MrBeast reportedly earns close to Rs 2.6 crore per day. He is reported to have a total net worth of Rs 421 crore.