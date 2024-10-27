 MrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged Sexism
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged Sexism

MrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged Sexism

The 26-year-old, with a fan following of millions, is known for doing abstruse yet engaging videos, with greater attention to production quality. Jimmy Donaldson is also hailed by some as a 'philanthropist'. He also conducts adventure games for his legions of followers.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

The 'Nice Guy' of the world of content creation and the medium of YouTube, MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson, appears to have walked into a controversy.

Who Is MrBeast?

The 26-year-old, with a fan following of millions, is known for doing abstruse yet engaging videos, with greater attention to production quality. Jimmy Donaldson is also hailed by some as a 'philanthropist'. He also conducts adventure games for his legions of followers.

Read Also
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
article-image

One such game was conducted under the name 'Beast Games'. This is no ordinary event, as this upcoming series is slated to appear on Amazon. Through these games, contestants were given the opportunity to win up to USD 5 million in cash prizes.

FPJ Shorts
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
American YouTuber

American YouTuber "MrBeast" aka Jimmy Donaldson broke the Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to cross over a million followers on Meta's Threads. | Wikipedia

Beast Games In Court

In a concerning development emerging from these 'games', five female contestants who were part of this show have now decided to take this into their own hands. These contestants have reportedly sued MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson and the streaming giant, Amazon.

This lawsuit has made some severe allegations against Donaldson and the makers of this adventure show.

These five female plaintiffs have alleged that the maker of Beast Games discriminated. The allegations claim that the 'games' systematically nurtured a culture that is misogynistic and sexist in nature.

Read Also
'Inadmissible Aliens': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Espouses Dereogatory Post Against Haitian Immigrants In...
article-image

Precarious Conditions

In a 54-page court document submitted in a US court, it has further alleged that the participants were exploited.

These contestants where inhumanely underfed and exhausted to a point where their health and well being were in jeopardy.

Both MrBeast and Jeff Bezos's Amazon are yet to make an official comment confirming or denying the allegations.

Read Also
'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...
article-image

World Of MrBeast

Donaldson is one of the most followed content creators in the world and has a following across countries, beyond languages, as his videos come with the option of audio output in multiple languages, along with subtitles.

MrBeast continues to reign as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, with a staggering 323 million subscribers, far ahead of India's T-Series. The music label has a total of 277 million subscribers.

In addition to that, MrBeast reportedly earns close to Rs 2.6 crore per day. He is reported to have a total net worth of Rs 421 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman

Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman

Elon Musk's Right Turn: Tesla Boss Looks To Expand His Global Influence

Elon Musk's Right Turn: Tesla Boss Looks To Expand His Global Influence

MrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged...

MrBeast In Trouble? 'Beast Games' Female Contestants Sue Millionaire YouTuber & Amazon Over Alleged...

JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events

JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events

Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'

Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'