Mphasis Q2 FY27 Profit Reaches ₹561.13 Crore, Revenue Climbs 4.5% Sequentially To ₹4,580.93 Crore

Mumbai: IT services and technology solutions provider Mphasis Limited reported a net profit of ₹561.13 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by sequential revenue growth. The company's revenue from operations increased 4.49 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹4,580.93 crore, compared with ₹4,384.05 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its financial results.

Revenue Growth

Mphasis reported total income of ₹4,728.10 crore during Q2 FY27, including revenue from operations and other income. The company recorded an increase of approximately ₹196.88 crore in operating revenue compared with the June quarter. The sequential improvement reflected higher reported business income during the September quarter.

Profit Performance

Profit before tax stood at ₹767.57 crore, while total expenses reached ₹3,958.75 crore during the reporting period. After accounting for tax expenses of ₹206.45 crore, Mphasis reported net profit of ₹561.13 crore. The company's net profit represented approximately 12.25 per cent of revenue from operations.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share stood at ₹29.39 for the September quarter, reflecting earnings attributable to each outstanding equity share. Diluted earnings per share came in at ₹29.34, marginally below the basic EPS figure. The difference reflects the impact of potential equity dilution.

Quarterly Comparison

Mphasis recorded sequential revenue growth during Q2 FY27, with operating income rising from ₹4,384.05 crore to ₹4,580.93 crore. However, the available figures do not establish year-on-year profit growth or sequential changes in net profit.

Business Outlook

The company's quarterly performance highlighted higher operating revenue alongside reported profitability. Investors will monitor demand for technology services, operating costs and earnings trends in subsequent quarters. The sustainability of revenue momentum and profitability will remain important indicators for evaluating the company's financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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