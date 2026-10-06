Mphasis Secures £35.4 Million Deal To Support Social Security Scotland's Core Benefits Platform

Mphasis |

Mumbai: Mphasis, a global AI-led technology solutions provider, announced on October 6, 2026, that it has extended its collaboration with Social Security Scotland. The contract is valued at approximately £35.4 million.

Platform Management

Under the new agreement, Mphasis will manage and maintain Social Security Scotland’s benefits management platform. This platform delivers core functions and benefits efficiently and securely for around 20 lakh citizens across Scotland.

Service Continuity

The scope of work involves providing support and maintenance for the executive agency's core benefits case management platform. The goal is to maintain access to citizen benefits and ensure a stable, resilient, and high-quality service for benefit applications, eligibility decisions, and payments.

Management Commentary

Ashish Devalekar, Executive Vice President and Head of Europe, Mphasis, said the ongoing relationship supports a critical public service platform. Devalekar added that the project aligns with the company's public sector focus of supporting government organisations in running secure, reliable, and future-ready digital services.

Client Background

Social Security Scotland is a key executive agency of the Scottish Government. It is responsible for delivering core benefits and administering various social security payments, including disability and heating support.

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