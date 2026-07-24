Mphasis Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹509.6 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,243 Crore

Mphasis reported Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit of Rs 509.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Mphasis Ltd reported a 15.4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,242.7 crore.

Sequentially, revenue moderated from the March quarter, although profit improved over Q4 FY26, reflecting continued earnings resilience despite softer quarter-on-quarter revenue performance.

Opening Performance Summary

The IT services company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,242.7 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,732.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit after tax increased to Rs 509.6 crore from Rs 441.7 crore a year earlier, while total income stood at Rs 4,350.6 crore against Rs 3,813.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations declined from Rs 4,384.1 crore to Rs 4,242.7 crore. Total expenses also eased to Rs 3,667.5 crore from Rs 3,784.5 crore, while profit before tax remained broadly stable at Rs 681.3 crore against Rs 682.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Net profit improved to Rs 509.6 crore from Rs 489.5 crore, supported by a lower overall tax charge compared with the March quarter.

Key Drivers

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 2,307.6 crore, while other expenses were Rs 1,129.8 crore during the quarter. Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 26.73 from Rs 23.22 in the year-ago period, with diluted EPS at Rs 26.68.

During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Theory and Practice Business Intelligence Inc. (TAP), whose contribution to revenue was Rs 9.04 million, while its impact on consolidated profit was a loss of Rs 149.50 million.

The company also stated that OKIN Process contributed Rs 379.33 million to group revenue during the quarter.

Annual Context

For FY26, Mphasis reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 15,879.6 crore and net profit of Rs 1,862.6 crore. The board's proposed final dividend of Rs 62 per equity share for FY26 was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's audited financial results and does not constitute investment advice.