Arvind SmartSpaces Upgrades FY27 Booking Guidance After Q2 Profit Hits ₹23 Crore On Robust Residential Sales

Arvind SmartSpaces Limited |

Mumbai: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue, improved operating earnings and strong customer collections. The real estate developer also raised its FY27 sales bookings guidance following encouraging responses to newly launched residential projects.

Revenue Growth

Arvind SmartSpaces reported revenue from operations of ₹157 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹141 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents approximately 11.3 per cent year-on-year growth. Profit after tax increased from ₹18 crore to ₹23 crore, reflecting improved quarterly profitability.

EBITDA Performance

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to ₹45 crore from ₹31 crore a year earlier, registering growth of approximately 45.2 per cent. The improvement outpaced revenue growth during the September quarter.

Collections Surge

Customer collections jumped approximately 77.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹418 crore from ₹236 crore. The increase highlighted stronger cash inflows from the company's real estate operations. Collections remain an important indicator of cash generation and project execution.

Project Launches

Arvind SmartSpaces launched Arvind Sylva in Bengaluru, recording sales bookings worth ₹500 crore within 30 days. The company also introduced Arvind Iconia in Ahmedabad, securing bookings of ₹81 crore. Both launches contributed to management's confidence in its business outlook.

Guidance Upgrade

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Priyansh Kapoor announced an upward revision in the company's FY27 bookings guidance. The revised target stands at ₹2,600 crore to ₹2,700 crore, compared with the earlier projection of ₹2,100 crore to ₹2,200 crore. The revision signals expectations of stronger sales bookings during the financial year.

Growth Outlook

Arvind SmartSpaces' quarterly performance reflected higher earnings, improved collections and encouraging project bookings. Investors will monitor new launches, sales momentum and execution progress in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.