Arvind SmartSpaces Adds Bengaluru Residential Project With ₹470 Crore Top-Line Potential

Arvind SmartSpaces |

Mumbai: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL) on Saturday announced the acquisition of a new residential high-rise project on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The project, acquired on a joint development basis, has an estimated top-line potential of ₹470 crore, including the partner's share.

Project Details

The project is spread across 2.5 acre and features a saleable area of 3.6 lakh sq ft. This new development extends ASL’s existing Arvind Sylva project in the same area of Sarjapur Road.

Bengaluru Expansion

This marks ASL's 11th high-rise project in Bengaluru. The company entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has since added 16 projects across the city, with eight already delivered and eight in various stages of development.

Management Commentary

Priyansh Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said Bengaluru remains a key growth market for the company. He added that the Sarjapur Road addition further deepens its vertical development portfolio in the city.

Financial Outlook

Kapoor noted that with this project, ASL’s cumulative new business development top-line potential for FY27 stands at approximately ₹3,100 crore. The company expects to remain on track with its growth plans across Gujarat, Bengaluru, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.