Ahmedabad Fire: 23-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping From Burning Magnet Corporate Park, Several Injured

Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out at Magnet Corporate Park in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area on Monday evening, November 2, leaving a 23-year-old man dead and several others injured. The blaze, which reportedly erupted around 9–9:30 pm, triggered panic as thick smoke engulfed the multi-storey commercial building, trapping several employees inside.

The deceased was identified in reports as Rachit Patel, a native of Rajkot, who reportedly jumped from an upper floor while attempting to escape the fire. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Around 40 people were reportedly present inside the building when the fire broke out. While several employees managed to escape on their own, others were seen climbing down ledges and windows or seeking help from people gathered outside.

Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot and launched a rescue operation using ladders and snorkels. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after an operation lasting around an hour or more.

How Did The Fire Break Out At Magnet Corporate Park?

The fire broke out at Magnet Corporate Park, also known as Magnet Corporate House, in the Thaltej area near Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to initial reports, the blaze primarily affected an office space on the second floor occupied by iFedora Services Pvt Ltd, also referred to as Fedora. The fire reportedly spread through parts of the building, with some reports indicating that the first and third floors and the cable duct area were also affected.

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Thick smoke quickly spread across the premises, making it difficult for employees to find their way out and blocking access to some exits.

A short circuit, possibly involving electrical wiring or a cable duct, is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be officially established.

Employees Trapped As Thick Smoke Engulfs Building

The fire triggered panic among employees working inside the commercial complex, with several people reportedly trapped as smoke filled the building.

Around 40 people were believed to be inside when the incident occurred. While many managed to evacuate, others were forced to climb down from windows and ledges to escape the smoke and flames.

Dramatic visuals from the spot showed people hanging from the building's exterior as bystanders gathered below. Some locals were also seen using ladders to help those stranded inside.

The situation prompted an urgent rescue operation as firefighters worked to evacuate employees from the affected floors.

23-Year-Old Man Dies, Several Injured

The incident claimed the life of 23-year-old Rachit Patel, who reportedly jumped from an upper floor in an attempt to escape the burning building. He was taken for medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Several other people sustained injuries during the incident, including burns, smoke inhalation and injuries reportedly caused by jumping from the building.

Initial reports put the number of injured at between five and nine, with several people admitted to hospitals, including Zydus Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital. Some of the injured were reported to be stable or under observation.

Firefighters Launch Rescue Operation, Blaze Brought Under Control

Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services deployed multiple fire tenders to the commercial complex after receiving information about the blaze.

Firefighters used ladders and snorkels to reach employees stranded on the upper floors and bring them to safety. Reports indicated that several people were rescued directly by fire personnel, while others escaped with assistance from locals.

The firefighting operation continued for around an hour or more before the blaze was brought under control.

Police and emergency personnel also reached the spot to coordinate rescue efforts and manage the situation outside the building.

Police Register Accidental Death Case, Probe Underway

Following the incident, Bodakdev police registered an Accidental Death case (No. 33/2026) and initiated an investigation.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the fire, including the possibility of an electrical short circuit and the building's fire safety arrangements.

The exact cause of the blaze, the extent of the damage and whether all safety protocols were followed are yet to be established.

The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety and emergency evacuation arrangements in multi-storey commercial buildings.