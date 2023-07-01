Mphasis Completes Acquisition Of eBECS

Mphasis to acquire subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis on Saturday announced that it has completed acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in eBECS Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

On June 2, the company had announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition. The acquisition is part of a revised agreement with DXC, and the Company will ascribe a value for the acquisition in future to be further disclosed in the financials.

According to the company the acquisition enhances its ability to address client needs and add significant value to its UK business by bringing in marquee client relationships and innovative service delivery and customer engagement models through Microsoft’s Business Applications.

eBECS is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners in the UK and Ireland region. Founded in 1999, UK based eBECS Limited, is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner delivering Total Microsoft Business Solutions and Managed Services that help customers digitally transform their businesses, cut complexity and cost, improve customer service and drive growth. They offer tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics

365 solutions that embrace Operations (AX and NAV ERP), Sales, Marketing, Customer Service (CRM), Field Service, Project Service Automation, Analytics, BI and IoT — on-premise or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud.

