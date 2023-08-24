Mphasis Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis on Thursday announced that the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, vide its resolution dated 23 August 2023, approved allotment of shares on today, against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016) and Restricted Stock Units Plan 2021 (RSU Plan 2021) respectively, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 4,606 equity shares were allotted under ESOP 2016 and 68 equity shares were allotted under RSU 2021.

The terms and time period of exercise of the ESOPs is as per the ESOP 2016, which has already been submitted with the Stock Exchanges, the company said via regulatory filing.

Mphasis Limited shares

The shares of Mphasis limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,465, up by 4.71 percent.

Read Also Mphasis Completes Acquisition Of eBECS

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)