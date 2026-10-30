 Motherson Sumi Wiring Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Up 35.1% To ₹223.37 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹4,053.83 Crore
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HomeBusinessMotherson Sumi Wiring Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Up 35.1% To ₹223.37 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹4,053.83 Crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Up 35.1% To ₹223.37 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹4,053.83 Crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd reported a significant increase in its unaudited standalone net profit for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, rising 35.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹223.37 crore. Revenue from operations also saw substantial growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Motherson Sumi Wiring Reports Strong Q2: Net Profit Up 35.1% To ₹223.37 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹4,053.83 Crore
Motherson Sumi Wiring |

Mumbai: Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Friday announced an unaudited standalone net profit of ₹223.37 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 35.1 per cent increase compared to ₹165.34 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's total revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 46.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,053.83 crore, up from ₹2,761.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from contracts with customers stood at ₹4,041.06 crore.

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Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹3,755.64 crore, a 47.8 per cent rise from ₹2,541.67 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumed was ₹2,905.46 crore, compared to ₹1,869.03 crore previously.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹299.33 crore, representing a 35.4 per cent increase from ₹221.00 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. No exceptional items were reported for the quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹0.34 each. This is an increase from ₹0.25 in the same quarter last year.

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Board Meeting

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results in a meeting held on Friday, 30 October 2026. The meeting commenced at 1430 hours and concluded at 1620 hours on the same day.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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