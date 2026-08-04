Motherson Sumi Wiring Q1 Profit Rises 1.55% To ₹145.32 Crore; Revenue Up 36.62%

Mumbai: Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, announced a standalone net profit of ₹145.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents a 1.55% rise from ₹143.10 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹3,407.26 crore, climbing 36.62% from ₹2,494.03 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,412.64 crore, an increase from ₹2,494.89 crore a year ago. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹3,217.26 crore, up from ₹2,305.26 crore in the same period last year.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the reporting quarter was ₹195.38 crore, compared to ₹189.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter remained stable at ₹0.22, unchanged from the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Board Meeting

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results at a meeting that commenced at 0900 Hours and concluded at 1055 Hours on August 4, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.