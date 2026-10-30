Alivus Life Sciences Posts Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Revenue Grows 16% YoY, PAT Jumps 51.3%

Alivus Life Sciences |

Mumbai: Alivus Life Sciences Limited, formerly Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, on October 29, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹682 crore, growing 16.0% YoY. The non-GPL business contributed significantly, with a 20.8% YoY growth.

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹285.1 crore, marking a 47.0% YoY increase. EBITDA margins were 41.8%, an increase of 880 basis points YoY.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter reached ₹196.8 crore, a 51.3% YoY growth. PAT margins were 28.9%, up 680 basis points YoY.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations was ₹1,322.4 crore, an 11.1% YoY growth. EBITDA for H1 FY27 stood at ₹519.2 crore, up 38.4% YoY, with margins at 39.3%.

Cash Position and Filings

The company generated a free cash flow of ₹270.2 crore, bringing cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, to ₹1,011.6 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Alivus Life Sciences had a cumulative total of 630 DMF/CEP filings as of September 30, 2026. In H1 FY27, the company filed 10 patents, with 3 patents granted, bringing the cumulative patent grants to 88 as of September 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

Yasir Rawjee, MD and CEO of Alivus Life Sciences Limited, said that Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter with revenue growth of 16.0% YoY, supported by healthy demand and contributions from recent launches. Rawjee added that the non-GPL business momentum was maintained, and the CDMO business saw a meaningful pick-up.

Tushar Mistry, CFO of Alivus Life Sciences Limited, stated that the company delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 FY27, with healthy revenue growth, improved profitability, and robust cash generation. Mistry noted that the healthy operating performance translated into strong cash generation.

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Capex and R&D Updates

Construction work for Phase 1 (340 KL capacity of Intermediate block and Backward Integration) and Phase 2 (125 KL capacity of API/Pharma block) at Solapur is underway. These projects are expected to be completed in Q3 FY27 and Q4 FY27, respectively.

Construction of a new R&D facility in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, is progressing. This facility aims to enhance research capabilities in areas like flow chemistry, complex products, particle engineering, oncology, and green chemistry.

Product Portfolio and Facilities

Alivus Life Sciences has a diversified portfolio of 183 molecules. The company operates four manufacturing facilities located in Ankleshwar, Dahej, Mohol, and Kurkumbh, with a total installed capacity of 1,424 KL.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.