Bansal Wire Industries Reports 38% Increase In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹52.90 Crore For September Quarter, Total Income Up 23%

Bansal Wire Industries |

Mumbai: Bansal Wire Industries Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, with net profit after tax increasing to ₹52.90 crore. This marks a 38% growth compared to ₹38.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the September quarter stood at ₹1,308.56 crore, a rise of 23.42% from ₹1,060.21 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also increased by 24% to ₹1,308.14 crore, up from ₹1,055.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter reached ₹1,236.75 crore, compared to ₹1,009.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter were ₹0.68, an increase from ₹0.49 in the year-ago period.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax was ₹73.37 crore, compared to ₹77.60 crore for the half-year ended 30 September 2025. Total consolidated income for the six-month period was ₹2,476.80 crore, up from ₹2,001.84 crore in the previous half-year period.

Auditor's Review

The statutory auditors of Bansal Wire Industries, Prateek Gupta & Company, have issued an unmodified opinion on the unaudited consolidated financial results. The results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.