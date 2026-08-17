Motherson Raises Shenzhen Autocruis Stake, Signs CNY 3 Million Share Deal

Motherson will buy another 0.15 percent in Shenzhen Autocruis for CNY 3 million. |

Mumbai: Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has signed an agreement to acquire an additional 0.15 percent stake in China-based Shenzhen Autocruis Technology Co Ltd.

The deal will increase Motherson’s indirect shareholding in the Chinese company from 67.78 per cent to 67.93 percent on a fully diluted basis.

Share Purchase

SMR Automotive (Langfang) Co Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Motherson, signed the share purchase agreement with RTVF Ventures Limited on August 17, 2026.

RTVF Ventures is an existing shareholder of Shenzhen Autocruis . SMR Langfang will purchase the additional shares for an aggregate consideration of CNY 3 million, or about $440,000.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, Motherson said in an exchange filing. The company did not disclose a timeline for completing the purchase.

Earlier Investment

The latest deal follows Motherson’s earlier announcement on June 17, 2026, about acquiring a controlling stake in Shenzhen Autocruis.

Under the original transaction, SMR Langfang agreed to subscribe to fresh shares worth CNY 153.3 million, equivalent to around $22.6 million.

That primary capital investment gave the Motherson subsidiary a 64.76 per cent equity stake in Shenzhen Autocruis on a fully diluted basis.

The Chinese company was then expected to buy back part of its equity. After the successful completion of that buyback, SMR Langfang’s holding was to rise to 67.78 per cent.

Holding Increases

The proposed secondary purchase from RTVF Ventures will now add another 0.15 percentage point to SMR Langfang’s ownership.

Once the transaction is completed, the subsidiary will hold 67.93 per cent of Shenzhen Autocruis’ fully diluted equity share capital.

Motherson informed both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange about the latest agreement under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing rules.

The filing described the latest purchase as an acquisition of minority shares. It did not provide further financial or operational details about Shenzhen Autocruis.