Nelco Partners With Elveo, Satellite Connectivity Push Targets India And South Asia

Nelco has partnered with and invested in Elveo Mobile. |

Mumbai: Tata Group company Nelco Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Elveo Mobile to bring direct-to-device satellite and Internet of Things connectivity to India and other South Asian markets.

Nelco has also announced an investment in Lunar Holdco Inc., which operates as Elveo Mobile. However, the company did not disclose the investment amount.

Wider Coverage

Under the agreement, Nelco will offer connectivity and computing services directly from Elveo’s satellites. These solutions will serve sectors such as automobiles, shipping, energy, telecom, infrastructure and government services.

The partnership aims to connect smartphones, machines and IoT devices in areas where regular mobile networks are weak or unavailable.

Nelco will work with businesses to add Elveo’s satellite connectivity to their existing platforms. The companies expect the service to improve communication in remote and difficult locations.

Business Uses

The technology can support vehicle tracking, fleet management, asset monitoring, infrastructure checks and remote business operations. It could also help organisations maintain communication during natural disasters or network failures.

Direct-to-device technology allows compatible devices to communicate with satellites without depending completely on traditional ground-based mobile towers.

Nelco Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer P J Nath said direct-to-device services could become the next major growth area for the global satellite communication market.

He added that Elveo’s satellite design and onboard processing technology could help Nelco expand in India, South Asia and selected global enterprise markets.

Global Opportunity

Elveo Chief Executive Officer Ramu Potarazu said the partnership would take its communication services into new sectors, including automotive, telecom and other important industries.

He said Elveo also expects to explore opportunities with other Tata Group companies worldwide.

Elveo is developing a global S-band non-geostationary satellite network. It plans to provide always-available connectivity to smartphones, IoT equipment and machines.

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Nelco currently provides satellite communication services to enterprises, government agencies, defence, maritime and aviation customers.

The company said future progress would depend on regulatory approvals, spectrum availability, licensing rules, satellite deployment and market conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Nelco Limited in its filing submitted to the stock exchanges and public records.