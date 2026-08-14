Jamshedpur FC Sold for Just ₹100! Tata Steel Hands ISL Licence To Churchill Brothers

Tata Steel has approved the sale of its entire 100% stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Pvt Ltd (JFSPL), the company that runs Jamshedpur FC, to Goa-based Churchill Brothers Sports Club for a nominal ₹100. The deal will see Churchill Brothers take over Jamshedpur FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) sporting licence. The transfer also includes the contracts of the club’s players and coaching staff.

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Churchill Brothers will take over the contracts from September 2026, including those of 12 players and two coaches. The transaction is subject to approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and fulfilment of other required conditions. The deal marks a major change in ownership of the Jamshedpur-based ISL club.

Tata Steel has been closely associated with football in Jamshedpur for decades and has backed Jamshedpur FC since its entry into the ISL. The company’s exit marks a significant shift for a club that has become an established part of Indian football. Churchill Brothers will now be set to take charge of its football operations.

Churchill Brothers is one of Goa’s oldest football clubs, with nearly 40 years of history. The club has won the I-League twice and is now set to make a return to the top tier of Indian football through the Jamshedpur FC setup. The move gives Churchill Brothers a direct entry into the ISL framework, subject to the necessary approvals.