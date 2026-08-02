'Punch To The Gut': Sunil Chhetri Makes Emotional Appeal To TATA Group After Jamshedpur FC's ISL Exit

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has urged the Tata Group to reconsider its decision to fold Jamshedpur FC’s first-team operations, calling the move a “punch to the gut” for the sport. He made the appeal in a statement following the decision to shut down the club’s first-team operations.

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The former Indian football captain acknowledged the challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football, saying the sport has been in a difficult position for some time. Drawing an analogy with a family relying on its elders during a crisis, he said the Tata Group has provided assurance and stability to Indian football. He stressed that the group’s continued involvement in the country’s top tier is crucial at a time when the sport faces uncertainty.

The development comes at a challenging time for Indian football, with clubs and stakeholders facing uncertainty over the future of the domestic top-flight structure. Chhetri’s intervention adds to the calls for greater stability and sustained investment in the sport. His appeal now puts the spotlight on whether the Tata Group will reconsider its decision and maintain its presence in India’s top-tier football ecosystem.

Sunil Chhetri's statement

It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. It has been like that for some time now. But when everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other. And more often than not, it is the elders in the house that you turn to, for assurance. All of you at the TATA Group, through TFA first, and then @JamshedpurFC, have been one of our pillars.

To know that Jamshedpur has folded first team operations is a punch to the gut. The players and staff will be without clubs, and they might find one by the end of it all. The League will have a team less, but the season will go on. However, not having the TATA group involved in the top tier of Indian football - that would be a disaster with no alternative.

I understand that some tough decisions in sport are down to what makes sense in the board room. But I can only request and hope that the think tank at TATA picks their heart over head and reconsiders this call. It might be a poor business decision, but it will be the one Indian football needs the most at this hour.