'Shocked, Angry And Confused': Jamshedpur FC Players Make Emotional Appeal To Tata Group With Folded Hands After ISL Exit Decision | VIDEO

Jamshedpur FC Players Make Emotional Appeal To Tata Group After ISL Exit Decision | X

In a major blow to Indian football, Jamshedpur FC has announced its decision to pull out of the Indian Super League (ISL) and shut down its senior team operations.

The Jamshedpur FC players made an emotional appeal to the Tata Group after the announcement on Saturday. Senior players Pratik Chaudhari and Seiminlen Doungel released a video requesting the company's top management to reconsider the decision, saying it would be a huge loss for Indian football.

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Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), owned by Tata Steel, officially confirmed that Jamshedpur FC will no longer participate in the ISL starting from the 2026–27 season. The decision came after the club missed deadline payments required under the ISL's new commercial framework.

Instead of operating a senior professional squad in the nation's top tier, the Tata Group plans to redirect its focus toward grassroots football and youth development through the Tata Football Academy (TFA).

Shocking Decision

The announcement came as a shock to the players, many of whom said they chose Jamshedpur FC because of the trust associated with the Tata brand.

In the video, Pratik Chaudhari said the players were confused, angry and worried after learning that the senior team would no longer continue after the Durand Cup.

He said many players had offers from other clubs but chose Jamshedpur FC because of Tata's reputation and credibility. According to Chaudhari, the team has worked hard over the last few years and achieved success, including winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and consistently challenging for titles.

Appeal To Tata Group To Reconsider

Chaudhari urged Tata Group's senior management to rethink the decision, saying the closure would affect not only Jamshedpur FC but Indian football as a whole.

He pointed out that the club has played an important role in developing young footballers with several academy graduates going on to represent India's youth and senior national teams.

Senior player Seiminlen Doungel also made an emotional request, saying the Tata Football Academy and Jamshedpur FC have created a valuable pathway for young players to compete at the highest level in Indian football.

With folded hands, he appealed to Tata Steel and the Tata Group to continue the club's legacy and not let it come to an end.

Read Also Jamshedpur FC Quits ISL After 9 Seasons After Failure To Pay ₹55 Lakh Fee

Jamshedpur FC's Journey In Indian Football

Jamshedpur FC joined the Indian Super League in 2017 and quickly became one of the league's competitive clubs. The team won the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season and built a strong reputation for developing young talent through the Tata Football Academy.

With the senior team set to shut down after the Durand Cup, the club's nine-year journey in the ISL is expected to come to an end, while its grassroots and youth development programmes will continue.