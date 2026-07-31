Jamshedpur FC Quits ISL After 9 Seasons After Failure To Pay ₹55 Lakh Fee

Jamshedpur FC has announced that it will not take part in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2026-27 season onwards. The club shared the decision in an official statement on Friday. It did not give a specific reason for its exit. The club said its parent organisation, JFSPL, will continue working for the growth of football focusing grassroots development and identifying young talent across the country.

“Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from the 2026-27 season onwards,” the club later said in an official statement.

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Jamshedpur FC joined the Indian Super League in 2017 as one of the league's expansion clubs. The club won the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season under Scottish coach Owen Coyle. It also reached the ISL semifinals and the AIFF Super Cup final in the 2024-25 season under current India head coach Khalid Jamil.

What happens to the players and staff at Jamshedpur FC?

The club has not yet announced what will happen to its players and coaching staff. More clarity is expected from Jamshedpur FC and the ISL in the coming weeks. The players could be transferred, released, or signed by other clubs depending on league rules and their existing contracts.