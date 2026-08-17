N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata Met Govt Officials Separately Amid Leadership Crisis

Tensions at the top of the Tata Group had reportedly reached government circles even before Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced his decision to step down in February 2027.

According to a Times of India report, Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata separately shared their concerns with senior government officials.

The discussions reportedly touched on differences over strategy, governance, new businesses and the future leadership of Tata Sons. The government, however, did not intervene and only heard the concerns raised by the two sides.

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Strategy, governance and business concerns

The reported differences come at a critical time for the conglomerate. Tata Group has made major investments in businesses such as Air India, semiconductors, electronics and digital platforms, raising questions over capital allocation, performance and future returns.

Air India has required substantial investment since Tata Group regained control of the airline in 2022. At the same time, Tata Electronics is developing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, while the group is building a wider electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The group's digital ambitions, including Tata Neu, have also involved significant spending, making the performance of these newer businesses an important part of the strategic debate.

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Chandrasekaran's exit puts succession in focus

Chandrasekaran announced on August 12 that he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

He has headed Tata Sons since 2017 and has overseen the group's expansion into aviation, electronics, semiconductors and digital businesses.

His departure has brought the Tata Group's unusual governance structure back into focus. Tata Trusts collectively hold around 66% of Tata Sons, giving the charitable trusts substantial influence over the holding company while its chairman oversees day-to-day management.

The current tensions also recall the earlier conflict between Cyrus Mistry and the Tata leadership, which eventually resulted in his removal as Tata Sons chairman in 2016 and a prolonged legal battle.

Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's death in October 2024.

Another potential flashpoint is the proposed Tata Sons IPO. Tata Trusts have concerns about a possible listing, which could alter the holding company's ownership structure and dilute their influence. Noel Tata had reportedly met senior RBI officials in June over the issue.

With Chandrasekaran's tenure nearing its end, the Tata Group now faces the twin challenge of managing leadership succession while navigating disagreements over governance, investment strategy and the future structure of its flagship holding company.