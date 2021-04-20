More than 9,653 persons on SWR vaccinated against Covid-19

South Western Railway is taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of Covid -19 pandemic. SWR has taken measures to identify and vaccinate eligible employees and dependents. As on date SWR has vaccinated 9653 persons against Covid – 19 pandemic consisting of 5150 persons over Bengaluru Division, 2084 persons over Hubballi Division and 2419 persons over Mysuru Division. Vaccination is being done at Central Railway Hospital, Hubballi, Railway Hospital, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Railway Health Units over South western Railway. The Zone is conducting RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Test) and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) regularly at its Offices in all the three divisions and Work Shops.