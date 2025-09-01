 Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders
Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders

The last date to file ITR for AY 2025-26 is 15 September 2025. If missed, belated return can be filed till 31 December 2025 with penalty. Reminders are being sent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Last Date to File ITR for 2025 is 15 September. |

New Delhi: The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year is 15 September 2025. Have you filed your ITR yet? Those who haven’t filed are being reminded via SMS by the Income Tax Department. Since September has begun, you now have only 15 days left to file your return. This deadline applies to individuals whose accounts are not subject to audit.

Income Tax Department Sending Reminder Messages

The Income Tax Department is sending SMS reminders regarding ITR 2025, alerting taxpayers about the deadline. The message mentions that over 3 crore ITRs have already been filed. It reads:

'Over 3 crore income tax returns have been filed. Please file your ITR for AY 2025-26 before 15.09.25 and e-verify it.'

Several organizations are requesting that the deadline be extended beyond 15 September 2025. Earlier, the deadline had already been extended from 31 July 2025 to 15 September 2025.

Documents Required to File ITR

To file ITR, you need your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details. For salaried individuals, Form 16 is essential, as it contains the complete income details. Most of your information is auto-filled when you open the e-filing portal, but Form 16 is used to verify those details.

Capital Gains Statement for Investment Income

If you’ve sold equity shares, mutual funds, or any other investments during the financial year, you’ll also need a Capital Gain Statement. This helps determine the tax based on short-term or long-term gains.

This is crucial for correct tax calculation based on the nature of the gains.

If You Don’t Have Form 16

Those without Form 16, or those who want details of income from investments, can download Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) from the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. These documents include details of all types of income such as rent, dividend, interest, and foreign remittance.

If You Miss the Deadline

If you miss the 15 September deadline, you can still file a belated return until 31 December 2025, but you will have to pay a late filing fee along with it.

