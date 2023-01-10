Microsoft to boost ChatGPT with $10 bn investment, may use AI bot to enhance Bing

Representational image | Pixabay

An intelligent chatbot, which talks like a real person, can write essays and college papers, while enhancing search options, sounds lot like having your own version of Jarvis from Iron man. ChatGPT has been making waves for its AI-backed interactions, and no surprises for guessing that its creator OpenAI has been backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now that the trending tech marvel has caught the attention of netizens, another tech giant Microsoft has stepped in with a $10 billion investment for ChatGPT.

Major boost for valuation

The tech firm is reportedly discussing infusion of funds into OpenAI over a period of several years, and the negotiations have been going on for months. The deal, which was expected to be closed by end of 2022, will scale up the valuation of ChatGPT’s parent firm to almost $30 billion. Apart from Elon Musk, OpenAI also boasts of Sam Altman as one of its co-founder, and its revenue model is based on commissions from developers for use of smart technology.

Not the firm’s first AI marvel

Before ChatGPT, the company has also delivered cutting-edge, prompt-based image generation with its AI artist Dall-E, and is now working to enhance language processing with GPT-4 language. The chatbot which uses the same kind of insight and understanding as a real person to answer specific queries, may also be added to Bing, Microsoft’s lacklustre rival to Google search. The $10 billion investment is a major uptick from the $1 billion which Microsoft has already pumped into OpenAI.

Although the smart chatbot has been making waves as a possible AI replacement for writers, there are those questioning its accuracy beyond the hype.