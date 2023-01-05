Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food. This item topped the list | Image credit: Wikipedia

Mumbai: Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, started a street food war in Mumbai, which is known for delectable foods like Vada Pav, Pani Puri, and Bhel Puri.

His first query to ChatGPT was on “the future of Mumbai”. After the bot responded, he went on to ask ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food.

The application threw up ten responses, with Vada Pav topping the list. Snacks such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Nadella spoke about the future of cloud computing and artificial intelligence on Tuesday at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai (AI).

ChatGPT

On the stage, Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-fuelled chat-robot that became a viral sensation for its human-like responses to any question.

Nadella then asked ChatGPT where one can find the best Vada Pav. After seeing the response, his next task for ChatGPT was to write a play where vada Pav argues its case of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.

Using the Vada Pav example on ChatGPT, Nadella pointed out that this is the emergence of a new “reasoning engine”.

“Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they were ever able to do because of this co-pilot being there for them,” Nadella said.

At the Mumbai event, Nadella said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer".

Cloud and AI in economic growth

He listed cloud and AI as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption."

Satya Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, also praised the way India is constructing public infrastructure. This week, he has appointments in Delhi and Bengaluru as well. During his time in India, he will meet with important clients, entrepreneurs, developers, teachers, and students.

