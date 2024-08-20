 MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment ‘Infinity View Glass Roof’ Ahead of Launch
The latest teaser for the MG Windsor highlights its ‘Infinity Glass Roof’, building on the recent introduction of its segment-first Aero-Lounge seats.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
MG Motor India has unveiled a teaser video showcasing the ‘Infinity Glass Roof’ of its upcoming MG Windsor, which is set to be India’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). This feature is designed to integrate the car’s interior with the outdoors, providing a panoramic view than enhances the driving experience.

The latest teaser for the MG Windsor highlights its ‘Infinity Glass Roof’, building on the recent introduction of its segment-first Aero-Lounge seats. These advanced seats have already raised the bar for comfort and luxury in the crossover segment. With these features, the MG Windsor aims to attract Indian buyers seeking a premium driving experience that balance luxury with practicality and performance.

MG Windsor Teases First-in-Segment 'Infinity View Glass Roof' Ahead of Launch
The MG Windsor EV will come equipped with a range of high-end interior features. It will feature a rear seat designed for three passengers, complete with three-point seat belts and adjustable headrests that can recline up to 135 degrees. The cabin will include rear air-conditioning vents, a central armrest for added comfort, ambient lighting, and faux leather seats with elegant honeycomb stitching. A prominent floating touchscreen will take center stage on the dashboard, accompanied by minimal physical controls to enhance its modern, streamlined appearance.

The Windsor EV is anticipated to feature a flat-bottom, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel and a dual-screen setup—one for the instrument panel and another for the infotainment system. Previous teasers have highlighted additional features such as connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and stylish alloy wheels.

The global model of the Windsor features a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, and four airbags. However, the Indian variant is expected to offer additional safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. It may also be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking, to enhance safety and convenience.

