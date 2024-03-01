Meta Launches Safety Campaign 'Know What's Real' To Create User Awareness Amidst The Rise Of Misinformation

Meta Launches Safety Campaign 'Know What's Real' |

In the era dominated by digital advancements, the surge of misinformation poses a significant formidable menace to information reliability. The advent of deepfakes, sophisticated synthetic media crafted through artificial intelligence algorithms, can easily manipulate audio and video content, thereby amplifying concerns about misinformation.

As this challenge looms large, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Instagram has launched the 'Know What's Real' campaign, a proactive endeavor aimed at staunchly countering misinformation and fortifying the integrity of information in the digital landscape. Spanning over eight weeks, the campaign is designed to create awareness and provide education to users, guiding them in recognizing and addressing misinformation on WhatsApp and Instagram. It aims to achieve this by advocating digital best practices and underscoring the utility of existing safety tools.

The campaign focuses on key aspects like emphasizing the safety features already in WhatsApp. It lets users block and report anything suspicious, and they've added labels for forwarded messages to help spot potentially misleading information. The campaign also urges people to double-check doubtful content using trustworthy fact-checking groups available through WhatsApp Channels.

In simpler terms, the campaign wants to make sure you know about safety tools in WhatsApp, like blocking and reporting about misleading information.

Moreover, on Instagram, Meta has collaborated with a group of fact-checkers to verify the accuracy of information. If they uncover something untrue, especially concerning deepfakes, the app displays warning labels to let users know it's not reliable.

In India, Meta's fact-checking initiative involves teaming up with 11 independent organizations skilled in verifying information. These partners can fact-check content in a diverse range of languages, covering 15 Indian languages along with English.