Meta hires Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Meta on Monday appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group for its India operations.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in the nation, will be Purohit's immediate supervisor.

In order to accelerate Meta's revenue development across major channels in India, he will head up the firm's strategic relationships with the largest brands and agencies in the nation, according to a statement from the company.

"India's largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country's expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally," said Srinivas.

About Vikas Purohit

Purohit will also partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

Prior to this, he worked with organisations including Tommy Hilfiger, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Brands Limited, Tata CLiQ, and Amazon.

He began his career at Aditya Birla Group and later moved on to Tommy Hilfiger and Reliance Brands Limited, where he oversaw retail.

He was crucial in creating and overseeing Amazon Fashion while at Amazon.

His most recent employment was at Tata CLiq, where he began as COO before rising to the position of CEO.

Purohit is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore.

"Purohit joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," said Srinivas.

