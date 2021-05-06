Melinda received $1.8 billion in stocks from Bill Gates' biggest asset on the day Gateses announced divorce

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates transferred $1.8 billion in stock to Melinda on the day the couple announced to part ways because their 27-year marriage has "irretrievably broken".

How the couple ends up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched.

As per a Bloomberg report, Cascade Investment, the holding company created by Bill Gates, transferred stock in two of Mexico's largest companies to Melinda French Gates, bringing the total amount she's received in the past few days to more than $2 billion.

Bloomberg reported that Cascade moved stock in Coca-Cola FEMSA and Grupo Televisa to her control on the same day the Gateses announced their divorce. It is being said that Cascade shifted about $1.8 billion of shares in Canadian National Railway Co. and AutoNation Inc. to French Gates earlier on Tuesday.