Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce, say they can no longer 'grow together as a couple'

Bill and Melinda Gates announced today that they are getting divorced.The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private charitable foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life." Bill Gates was formerly the world's richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over USD100 billion.

How the couple end up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched, especially after another high-profile Seattle-area billionaire couple recently ended their marriage. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalised their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie Scott has since remarried and now focuses on her own philanthropy after receiving a 4% stake in Amazon, worth more than USD 36 billion.

The Gates' were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. In her 2019 memoir, "The Moment of Lift", Melinda Gates wrote about her childhood, life and private struggles as the wife of a public icon and stay-at-home mom with three kids. She won Bill Gates' heart after meeting at a work dinner, sharing a mutual love of puzzles and beating him at a math game.