Mehul Choksi missing: Amid rumors, Antiguan PM says 'unlikely that he reached Cuba in 36 hours by boat'

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Force of the Caribbean island nation said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said he has "no reliable information till date" that Choksi has fled the country and it was very likely that he was still in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement to the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, Browne said authorities were "collaborating" with the Indian government, neighbouring countries and international police organisation to try and locate Choksi.

"Someone from his household indicated that he is missing. Since then Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda put out a statement to that effect. That statement will be shared with the Interpol," he said.