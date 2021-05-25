Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua, claims Lawyer

Choksi has been involved in a legal battle to stop his extradition back to India to answer fraud charges against him. Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter, reported Antiguan newsroom.

Earlier, on the media reports regarding his citizenship revocation issue, advocate Vijay Aggarwal had citizenship by an Antiguan civil court, his Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had clarified that "My client Mehul Choksi has clarified that he is very much an Antiguan citizen. His citizenship has not been revoked." Earlier, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said, the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

Choksi, 61-year-old is an Indian-born businessman, residing in Antigua and Barbuda and wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, Choksi in an interview with ANI had claimed that he is innocent and all allegations against him are false, baseless and motivated by political expediency.

Choksi holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013.

Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled.