Mawana Sugars Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 2.03 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal on poor revenues.

Net loss stood at Rs 4.19 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Net income declined to Rs 361.2 crore in the first quarter April-June of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 401.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading down by 4.97 per cent at Rs 84.10 apiece on the BSE.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:23 PM IST