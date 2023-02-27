Mastek announces partnership with AI firm Netail to boost e-commerce

Through a regulatory filing, cloud services provider Mastek has announced a strategic partnership with AI firm Netail, to help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers. Mastek’s deep expertise in digital commerce & data analytics forged with Netail’s breakthrough AI technology that powers key decisions across assortment, pricing & customer engagement will devise a synergized retail solution.

Read Also Cloud provider Mastek recognised for implementation, integration and managed services

The combined retail expertise of Mastek and Netail will empower online retailers with personalized merchandising, a better understanding of consumer behavior, efficient user experience, flexible assortment strategy, and real-time market visibility.

“With e-Commerce retailers facing challenges by dramatic changes in consumer behavior and the inadequacy of conventional marketing to influence purchase decisions, the partnership with Netail will empower our retail clients to drive AI-led digital transformation, understand the market from the consumer perspective, and strategize for increased ROI without compromising on brand value,” said Raman Sapra, President & Global Chief Growth Officer at Mastek.

Read Also Mastek appoints Suresh Vaswani to its Board of Directors

“We are delighted to partner with Mastek as we take our advanced AI solutions to retailers across the globe. Its deep expertise in Cloud technologies and system integration complements our expertise and will help retailers maximize the value from adopting our AI solution suite,” said Dr. Mark Chrystal, CEO of Netail.