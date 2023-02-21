Cloud provider Mastek recognised for implementation, integration and managed services

According to an exchange filing, cloud services provider Mastek has been recognized by tech research firm ISG, as a ‘Product Challenger’ in the Implementation & Integration Services and Managed Services segments of its Oracle Ecosystem Quadrant study, US 2022.

The ISG quadrant study recognizes Mastek for its ability to partner with clients through its Oracle Cloud and enterprise application services — in sharing risks, engaging with outcomebased pricing models, delivering quick time-to-value, and promoting innovation around business processes. The study evaluated 31 service providers based on their technical competency, service maturity, and depth and breadth of understanding of the service lifecycle of Oracle applications.

Arun Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst at ISG mentioned “Mastek leads by sharing the industryspecific risks for its clients and delivering business value through outcome-based pricing, vertical-specific capabilities, and on-premises to cloud transformation tool.”

Umang Nahata, President Americas & AMEA, Mastek said “With more than 150 cloud transformations globally, Mastek is a leading player in the Oracle space. Our vertical-specific capabilities, outcome-based delivery model, and extensive suite of pre-built solutions, integrations, and accelerators enable clients to realize the true potential of their cloud journey. The recognition is a testament to our growing presence in the US region.”

Mastek is a preferred Oracle partner with more than 1300 clients across the globe, helping them in their digital transformation journey and in maximizing their return on investments.

With a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and 100+ industry-specific solutions, Mastek helps clients to seamlessly transition to the Cloud, and differentiates itself through its outcome-based pricing models and industry-aligned end-to-end transformation services — combined with expertise to support Oracle Cloud cross-pillar deployments.

