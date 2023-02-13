e-Paper Get App
The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Mastek announced allotment of 30,807 equity shares | Image: Mastek (Representative)
Mastek Limited announced that the compsany's Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 30,807 equity shares of Rs. 5 each (face value) on February 13, 2023, to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP, via an exchange filing.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased as follows:



30,413,291 equity shares of Rs. 5 each, aggregating to Rs. 152,066,455.



30,444,098 equity shares of Rs. 5 each, aggregating to Rs. 152,220,490.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 (“SEBI SBEB Regulations”).



