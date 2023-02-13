Domino’s India makes Valentine’s Day special with limited edition heart-shaped pizza | Image: Domino’s (Representative)

Domino's Pizza, India's largest pizza chain plays cupid this Valentine’s Day by announcing the launch of its first ever heart-shaped pizza, via an exchange filing.

Gen Z and millennials

Gen Z and millennials are often known to express their love through food, and the brand has found the perfect way for the customers to celebrate their loved ones with the launch of the heart-shaped pizza.

The brand, known for making moments of togetherness filled with love, laughter, and deliciousness, aims to capture the hearts of its young consumers with this occasion-led offering.

Limited-edition for V-Day

The limited-edition product launch is supported by a special social media campaign, ahead of Valentine's Day for people who are determined to make no commitments.

It is an illustration of how dating has changed to be more fluid. The campaign #SayItWithAPizza showcases this aspect of the dating arena including all the confusion and gushing that comes along with it.

In a three-part Instagram reel series highlighting the protagonists' experience of ‘situationship’, the brand speaks to millennials and Gen Z in a language, attitude and format that resonates with them.

In the campaign, Domino’s acts as the catalyst to elevate a romantic relationship between two people over the course of their pizza orders, and culminate into an expression of commitment.

